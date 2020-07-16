Diamond Rio, the band of many names, will headline a show at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen on Saturday.
In 1982, then known as the Grizzly River Boys, the band was a part of the Opryland USA theme park in Nashville, Tennessee. Later on, the group became known as the Tennessee River Boys and finally, with Ty Herndon as lead singer, the band was renamed Diamond Rio.
Herndon eventually left the group to pursue a solo career, and since 1989, the group has consisted of the same six musicians.
Diamond Rio became the first band ever to have a debut single, “Meet in the Middle,” debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
The band is one of the few in Nashville that do not use session musicians in the studios.
“We were all session musicians at one time or another,” said tenor vocalist and mandolin player, Gene Johnson.
“We always wanted to do our own music,” added lead vocalist Marty Roe.
Diamond Rio has sold 10 million albums and received a total of 13 Grammy nominations. In 2011, the group won the Grammy for the Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album for “The Reason.” In 1991 and 1992, the Academy of Country Music gave Diamond Rio the Top Vocal Group award. In 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1997, the group received the Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association. In 2010, Diamond Rio won the award for Country Album of the Year from the GMA Dove Awards.
The band is renowned for their mellifluous vocals and distinct melodic compositions. Songs like “One More Day,” “I Believe,” “Unbelievable,” and “You’re Gone” are examples of these unique characteristics.
In 1998, Diamond Rio became the first group in 14 years to be inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry.
“We were lucky to be signed with Nashville’s Arista Record Label, and we stayed there for 17 years. We later spent a few years with Word, a well-known Christian label,” Roe said.
The band finally began releasing their own music with a live album in 2014 and a studio release called I Made It in 2015.
Some of the members of Diamond Rio have been a part of other artist’s songs. Roe did some duets with Pam Tillis, who will be in Mill Town later in the year. Guitar player Jimmy Olander was part of Steve Wariner’s 1996 instrumental album, “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” In the early 1990s, Diamond Rio was also a part of several tribute albums.
Diamond Rio and opening act, Ray Scott, will be at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.milltownmusichall.com or by calling the box office at 770-537-6455.
