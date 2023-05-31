Chamber

The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Chamber Foundation Leadership and Continuing Education Scholarships.

The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Chamber Foundation Leadership and Continuing Education Scholarships. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas and Douglas County Young Professionals. The scholarship recipients were recognized at the Executives Unplugged Luncheon on May 19th at the Douglasville Conference Center.

The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is funded by Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP), the organization’s program for young professionals. Each year, scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, local high school students who excel academically and have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. This year the quality of applicants was truly inspiring and highly competitive for only three scholarships.

