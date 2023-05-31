The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Chamber Foundation Leadership and Continuing Education Scholarships. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas and Douglas County Young Professionals. The scholarship recipients were recognized at the Executives Unplugged Luncheon on May 19th at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is funded by Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP), the organization’s program for young professionals. Each year, scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, local high school students who excel academically and have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. This year the quality of applicants was truly inspiring and highly competitive for only three scholarships.
The recipient of the $1,000 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is Jordan Arfanakis, a graduating senior from Chapel Hill High School. Jordan was a 2022 Youth Leadership Douglas graduate. She is the Founder of Teens in The Drivers Seat, a member of HOSA, National Honors Society, Ambassador of the AP Magnet Committee and Capitan of the Varsity Volleyball Team. In the fall, Jordan will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and major in Psychology and Neuroscience.
The runner up and recipient of a $500 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is Cameron Roshell, a graduating senior from New Manchester High School, who will attend the North Carolina A&T State University and major in Marketing. Additionally, the Chamber Board of Directors awards one scholarship annually and the recipient of $500 is Omolara Babaloa from Douglas County High School. She will attend Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall and major in Neuroscience.
The DCYP Continuing Education Scholarship is designed for young professionals, ages 21-40, from Chamber Investor organization that is seeking to continue their education on any level, whether pursuing a college degree, technical certification, or attending a professional development conference. A maximum of $500 is awarded to each individual selected. The recipients of the 2023 Continuing Education Scholarships are Christian Baylis, The Pack Youth; Shajra Thrasher, City of Douglasville; and Kiondre Dunnam, The Brookman Group
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are extremely proud of the individuals selected for the 2023 scholarships. They have all worked so hard and deserve this recognition. The Chamber Foundation is thrilled to recognize these young leaders in our own community who show such promise for the future of Douglas County.”
