A total of 17 athletes from the Douglas County Special Olympics went to Emory University last weekend for swimming and track and field events.
The Douglas County athletes brought home over 20 gold medals and a lot of other medals including:
Swimming
• Kyle C. gold, four silver
• Brittni P., gold, silver and fourth
• Amber P., two gold and bronze
• Michael H., three golds
• Michele M., two golds and a silver
• Paul S., three golds
• Moe R., gold, 2 silver
• Avery T., two golds and a fourth
• Phillip G., gold, silver and bronze
• Joey T., gold and silver
• David M., gold, silver, bronze
• Holly H., two gold silver
Track and field
• Robert S., two gold
• Ethan L., silver and bronze
• Steven D., fourth
• Cody L., two gold
• Scotty C. silver and bronze
