The City of Douglasville has been designated a City of Civility by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). Douglasville City Council adopted a resolution in GMA’s new “Embrace Civility” program on Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

A 2019 poll by Weber Shandwick revealed that over 90% percent of Americans believe that incivility is a problem, with nearly 68% percent identifying it as a major problem. Civility is more than just politeness; it is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions and teaching others to do the same.

