The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), announced last week that the City of Douglasville has been named a finalist for the 2023 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development, and agency recognition. Applications are separated into seven classes, with five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation, and one class, awarded on odd-numbered years, for state park systems.
Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through their collective energies of community members, staff, and elected officials. Four finalists in each class are chosen to compete for grand honors each year.
“It is a true honor for our department to be selected as a Gold Medal Finalist,” said Chris Bass, Parks and Recreation Director. “To be recognized as one of the top four parks and recreation agencies in the country in our classification demonstrates our commitment to providing equitable leisure services for the Douglasville Community. I am extremely proud of our entire parks team for all their hard work and dedication.”
This year’s Finalists will compete for the Grand Plaque Award honor, and the recipients will be announced at the 2023 NRPA Annual Conference in Dallas, TX.
