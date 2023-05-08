The City of Douglasville has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are very proud to recognize this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street Movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, generated 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
The City of Douglasville’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Douglasville which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
“Receiving this accreditation puts our Main Street program in a premium position for more prosperous growth and impactful progress as it relates to our downtown,” said Elena Hudson, Downtown Development Authority chair. “I am thrilled to know we can continue making meaningful improvements while enhancing the quality of life and aiding the viability of our business district within the community that we all know and love.”
ABOUT DOUGLASVILLE
Located just a few miles west of downtown Atlanta, Douglasville is a vibrant community with a friendly atmosphere offering a unique blend of innovation and opportunity. With a thriving business community, cutting-edge technology centers, and Fortune 500 companies, Douglasville has the infrastructure needed for growth, making it an ideal location for all types of businesses.
Douglasville is the perfect place for families and friends to come together and experience year-round events, top-notch entertainment, regionally recognized dining options, and a healthy nightlife. Dedicated to its employees and responsive to its community, Douglasville is committed to enhancing the quality of life for both visitors and residents alike. Come and see how life happens here, in Douglasville!
ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Our network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $95.33 billion in new public and private investment, generated 161,036 net new businesses and 717,723 net new jobs, and rehabilitated more than 314,431 buildings. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.
