Who makes the best barbecue in law enforcement?
The competition was fierce, but the Douglasville Police Department’s barbecue was voted No. 1 on May 13 at DPD’s second Music Festival and first BBQ Cook-Off.
The event was held on the grounds of the Public Safety Complex at 2083 Fairburn Rd.
Pitted against grill masters from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Army National Guard, DPD won with a total combined score of 70 out of a possible 75 points. Three celebrity judges — Elena Hudson (Hudson’s Hickory House), Winfield Wilson (Dickey’s Barbecue) and Joey Tafelski (Longhorn Restaurant) — had the enviable task of sampling barbecue from each agency and were given 25 points each to rate the food based on presentation, taste, texture, tenderness, and appearance.
The National Guard earned second place honors and DCSO came in a close third.
DPD Chief Gary Sparks thanked the agencies and judges for their participation and called the event a rousing success. He also thanked DPD detective Victor Rivas and Capt. Adam Cannon for bringing in the win.
“It was good fun and all of the barbecue tasted great, but this gives us bragging rights for the next year,” Sparks said, smiling.
More importantly, he said it was an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day outside with music, vendors and food.
“This reflects our commitment to being one with our community, so I want to thank everyone who came and participated in the grill event and music festival,” Sparks said, adding that it was an outstanding day for people to come out.
Indeed, it was a full day with performers ranging in age from eight to adulthood. They included singers Mya Moore, Madison McDonald, Selah Avery, Brylynne Roark, Laikyn Crawford, Safari Montfort, and a contemporary worship band; rappers Wisdom (Carey Fleming, an inspirational and gospel rapper) and 8-year-old Levi “Prince” Brown; saxophonist De Wayne Martin; and dancer Diahanna Wright.
The event was well-attended and those who came were able to purchase items from 50 vendors who sold a variety of items, including crochet, paintings, leatherworks, and desserts, said DPD Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean.
In addition, to the barbecue, attendees could also purchase items from Marshall’s Jerk Spot and Chick-fi-A (Arbor Place), she said. Smooth Getaway and Hermana’s Italian Ice offered cold snacks for sale.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office sold drinks to benefit ATIR, a nonprofit which promotes development and emotional wellness through social connections, exercise, nutrition, and self-care.
There was even a Bounce house for the children, according to Dean.
DPD has been at the forefront for providing Saturday events to engage the community, Sparks said.
Upcoming events will include the Rising Men Taking Authority conference on Saturday, June 3, and the Cars & Cops car show on Saturday, June 17.
Those who would like more information may contact Dean at deans@douglasvillega.gov or at 678-293-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.