The Douglas County Education Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships to students of the Class of 2023. The scholarship winners represent all five high schools and the College & Career Institute. Many students was afforded the opportunity to meet their donors and say “thank you” during the scholarship reception held at the Board of education on April 12.
“The foundation is pleased to administer $45,000 in locally-funded scholarships,” said Angelia O’Neal, foundation executive director. “These are scholarships funded by people and businesses in Douglas County for the students of Douglas County. We congratulate each of the students who received a foundation scholarship. We are extremely grateful for the support we get from the Douglas County community. Our scholarship recipients are examples of the wonderful things taking place in the school system.”
