Eight students from Douglas County will head to Georgia Southern University for four weeks this summer to follow their passion for academics and the arts.
They will attend the Governor’s Honors Program residential summer program for talented sophomores and juniors.
As part of their Governor’s Office of Student Achievement experience, they will each receive academic, cultural, and social instruction to help them become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
Over 4,100 students from across the state applied for the prestigious program. Seven hundred were chosen as finalists.
During the summer all-expense paid experience, GHP students attend classes in their specific areas of study.
In the evenings, they will take part in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities.
While GHP students are in Statesboro, they will live in Georgia Southern residence halls, eat in the dining facilities and learn in college classrooms, labs, studios, and performance venues.
The students representing Douglas County are Lokesh Pampatti, Chapel Hill High School; Taylor Stewart, New Manchester High School; Nathan Zhu, Douglas County High School; Brittany Brown, Douglas County High School; Caylie Brennan, Alexander High School; Chloe Blacknall, Douglas County High School; Rezi Oziwo, Douglas County High School; and Mason Mifflin, Douglas County High School. Douglas County High School’s Hiba Ghaffar has been selected as an alternate.
“We are extremely proud as a district to have so many GHP Finalists,” said Mitch Springer, Executive Director of 6 -12 Curriculum.
“It shows the hard work of our students and GHP Lead Teachers at each high school who have worked extremely hard to ensure that our students were ready for this highly competitive process.”
For over a half-century, the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) has offered this educational immersive summer experience to gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors.Areas of GHP study include Engineering, Music, Science, and World Languages. The Governor’s Honor Program is part of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.
