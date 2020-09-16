SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful is presenting the second annual Scarecrow Contest. Sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses, churches and others are invited to take park.
The Scarecrow Contest is offering cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights.
Citizens are invited to be a part of the fun this year, channeling their inner creativity. Your scarecrow can reflect your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents.
Entries are free. Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org. All entry forms are due no later than Sept. 25.
Scarecrows will be on exhibit Oct. 1-31 at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street. Scarecrows may be judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges and the CAC’s Public Art Committee. Bonus points will be given to scarecrow displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.