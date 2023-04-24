With data showing that the pandemic has caused students to struggle with social isolation, mental health and learning loss, Eureka Summer Camp at Heirway Christian Academy in Douglasville was developed with the intent of focusing on improving the whole child’s academic and emotional wellbeing.
As parents and long-time educators, Corie Wilson and Trece Garrison have seen firsthand the academic and emotional impact that the pandemic caused.
After reflecting on the aftermath of the pandemic, they decided to use their knowledge, experience, and passion for student success to combat these issues.
The two educators designed an intervention program that integrates key math, writing, and literacy skills (for grades 1st — 8th) into a summer camp program.
Through engaging experiences and activities their focus is strengthening these skills to promote academic success for the upcoming school year.
Eureka summer enrichment program offers more than academic support.
It also offers a variety of hands on experiences that exposes their students to a diverse landscape of discovery.
Classical drawing, film production, and coding are among the several subjects that students will have an opportunity to explore.
The camp also emphasizes STEAM education with weekly challenges that actively teach kids the process of designing solution to solve real world problems.
In addition, students will extend their learning beyond the classroom by taking engaging field trips such as World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium, and Fernbank Museum. The camp also invites a host of guests such as Science Kids, The Bee Keepers Association, and Reptile Guys, for presentations and demonstrations.
The directors of Eureka Summer Camp state that the pillars of their camps are rooted in a commitment to safety, service, character building, and academic achievement.
They are intentional about creating an atmosphere where children feel physically and emotionally safe.
Understanding that choosing their camp is an investment, they commit to providing families with a five-star enrichment experience that will result in personal development and academic growth.
Eureka Summer Camp will run from June 5-July 14 and space is limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.