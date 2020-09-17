Fall-themed tables on display at museum

The Douglas County Museum of History and Art will have 12 tables with fall and Halloween themes on display from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31.
The table displays from local volunteers "never fail to delight and surprise," said Barbara Woodell, executive director of the museum.
"We see amazing humor, wit and artistic skills as our local artists share their gifts," she said. "But watch out for possible denizens of darkness as you venture out on your tour."
There is no cost to visit the museum. Starting Oct. 1, the museum's hours will be Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
For more information, call the museum at 678-449-3939.
