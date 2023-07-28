Farmer’s Table on Highway 5 in Douglasville was recently named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s “2023 Neighborhood Faves.”
“Neighbors know best, and ‘Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Faves’ are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.
Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is the neighborhood network where veriﬁed neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them.
“We are honored to be announced as one of Douglasville’s ‘Neighborhood Faves,’ ” said Farmer’s Table owner Susan Henderson. “We started this business as a way to bring the community together. With over 400 votes from Douglasville residents, it’s heartwarming to know that our community continues to support us year after year.”
