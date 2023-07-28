Farmer's Table

Farmer’s Table on Highway 5 in Douglasville was recently named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s “2023 Neighborhood Faves.”

“Neighbors know best, and ‘Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Faves’ are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.