The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting Formed Free, a journey into the abstract, on display May 8 to June 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Viewers can visually escape, explore, puzzle, and be surprised as they tour the gallery.

Carlos Anduze, Pamela Jameson, Lauren Loden, and Alan Vaughn are the four featured explorers of shape, line, color, space, value, and texture. Visitors can meet the artists to ask questions about the work and their processes at the opening reception Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m, hosted by The Junior League of Douglas County.

