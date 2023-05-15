The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting Formed Free, a journey into the abstract, on display May 8 to June 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Viewers can visually escape, explore, puzzle, and be surprised as they tour the gallery.
Carlos Anduze, Pamela Jameson, Lauren Loden, and Alan Vaughn are the four featured explorers of shape, line, color, space, value, and texture. Visitors can meet the artists to ask questions about the work and their processes at the opening reception Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m, hosted by The Junior League of Douglas County.
Anduze is a born sculptor who spent much of his career in tax law and the business world; his roots have always been in the arts, seeing sculpting as a “tango,” a dance of coaxing forms from rock, marble, steel, resins, and concrete.
Jameson (Pam Joy) has a background in advertising, teaching art history, and experimenting with various styles of painting and different mediums.
Loden retired from a career in marketing to pursue life as an impressionist encaustic artist, focusing on fluid seasons of wonder, loss, rebirth, letting go, and serendipitous connection.
Vaughn is a fine artist and art teacher who creates mosaics, and designs floor art, and who recycles painted floor art samples from his past as the medium for his large tiled hanging wall art. Together, the four artists showcase an exhibit that balances all of the elements: dark and light, large and small, contrast and flow, air and earth, feminine and masculine, 3-dimensional and 2-dimensional, and more.
Visit your home for the arts to explore the world of abstraction, losing yourself in the spaces and solving the riddles of interpretation with each piece. Take a tour to learn more about what makes a successful abstract work of art, and find the elements of design in sculptures, encaustics, paintings, and mosaics. During a discussion of his work, Alan Vaughn said it perfectly, “Some people will love to see it, and some people will say: ‘Wow, what is that? And I think that is great! That is exactly what the Cultural Arts Council is for!’”
Junior League of Douglas County (JLDC) hosts the opening reception for the contemporary abstract exhibit Formed Free on Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. The purpose of the JLDC organization is women around the world being a catalyst for lasting community change, committed to inclusive environments and diverse individuals, organizations, and communities through effective leadership and promoting volunteerism.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
