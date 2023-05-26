The GreyStone Power Foundation, Inc. Scholarship, which is funded by members who donate to Operation Round Up®, was awarded recently to five students in the cooperative’s service area. Winners of the $3,000 scholarships included students Edwin Balderas, Madison Brooks, Julia Cagasan, Ty Merritt and Anthony Tucker.
The scholarships are given based on academic performance as well as school and community activities and are made possible by GreyStone members who agree to round up their electric bills to the next dollar. The cost per month to assist worthy students like these, as well as charitable organizations throughout the service area, is no more than 99 cents per month for participating members.
Edwin Balderas graduated from Douglas County High School and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study mechanical engineering, chemistry, or materials science. Madison Brooks graduated from Paulding County High School and will attend the University of West Georgia to study speech-language pathology. Julia Cagasan currently attends Liberty University and studies aviation maintenance. Ty Merritt graduated from Hearts Academy/Trinity Center and will attend Kennesaw State University to study nursing. Anthony Tucker graduated from Westlake High School and will attend Howard University to study computer science and engineering.
“We are so grateful to our 28,000 members who contribute to Operation Round Up, the Foundation’s fundraising program, so that we can recognize worthy students such as these, as well as help those who need help in our community,” said Marcus Carter, chairman of the foundation board.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 126,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
