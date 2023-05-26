GreyStone

(From left to right) Ty Merritt, Anthony Tucker, Edwin Balderas, Madison Brooks and Julia Cagasan (not pictured) are the 2023 GreyStone Power Foundation, Inc. Scholarship winners.

 GreyStone Power/Special

The GreyStone Power Foundation, Inc. Scholarship, which is funded by members who donate to Operation Round Up®, was awarded recently to five students in the cooperative’s service area. Winners of the $3,000 scholarships included students Edwin Balderas, Madison Brooks, Julia Cagasan, Ty Merritt and Anthony Tucker.

The scholarships are given based on academic performance as well as school and community activities and are made possible by GreyStone members who agree to round up their electric bills to the next dollar. The cost per month to assist worthy students like these, as well as charitable organizations throughout the service area, is no more than 99 cents per month for participating members.

Trending Videos