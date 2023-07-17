GreyStone Power Corporation recently received recognition in the national 2023 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program and the Cooperative Communicators Association’s (CCA) annual awards ceremony.

The Spotlight on Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), recognized winners during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, held in Jacksonville, Florida, this past May. GreyStone received a Silver Award in the Best Event category for the “2022 Annual Meeting.” Amanda Busby, public and member relations coordinator, coordinated the award-winning event.