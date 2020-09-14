On Aug. 29, GreyStone Power crews left to aid in the restoration efforts at Jeff Davis Electric Co-op (JDEC) in Louisiana, whose service area has been hit hard by Hurricane Laura.
The effects of the devastating storm left the Louisiana co-op without access to about half of their system due to flooding. Their ten miles of transmission line was left with only two structures standing. Out of their 21 substations, only five are currently live. They have more than 4,000 broken poles and two of the parishes in their five-parish service area are still currently without power.
Due to the extensive damage and need to rebuild JDEC’s system, GreyStone is sending two more crews on Sept. 11, which will replace the two crews currently on-site. Including the crews from GreyStone, JDEC currently has more than 700 workers on-site. This also includes JDEC’s staff, contractors and crews from neighboring co-ops working on restoration.
In addition to restoring power to members after a major hurricane, there is also the added challenge of working safely in the midst of a pandemic. Though the cooperative principle of cooperation among cooperatives remains steadfast, it looks a lot different in these unprecedented times.
With more than 700 people working in tandem, great measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all workers. Multiple tents for crews and dining areas have been set up, and crews are not mingling with others. Food is boxed separately and is passed out individually. A full janitorial crew sanitizes daily, and there is a daily laundry service.
Though this year has been one of many challenges, GreyStone continues to strive to make life better for our members and our neighboring communities in need.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 121,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
Learn more at www. greystonepower.com.
