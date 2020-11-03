Kari Hackett and James Maner have joined Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
Hackett is the new Chief Development Officer. She is a nonprofit fundraising and operations senior leader with deep experience interfacing with Fortune 500 brands and C- level executives, leading corporate fundraising, developing programs and events, and leading organizational change.
Hackett spent 18 years with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, most recently serving as Vice President, Investor Relations & Development. In this role, she led the team responsible for fundraising and events resulting in approximately $7 million annually.
Prior, she also served the roles of VP, Key Accounts & Corporate Investment, VP, Member Services & Special Events, Director, Member Services & Special Events and Manager, Member Services & Special Events.
Hackett is a Smyrna resident and has served as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Smyrna Friends Co-Chair (2018 - 2020); Leadership Cobb Chair, Co-Chair & Committee member (2016, 2017, 2018); Cobb Youth Leadership Committee Member (2016); Leadership Cobb Participant – Class of 2015.
She earned a Certificate in Business Leadership from the Terry College of Business, University of Georgia; and holds a Bachelor of Science, Communication Science from Florida State University.
Maner has been named Director of Family Services. Prior, he managed the affiliate’s senior veteran repair program. Before joining Habitat, Maner served five years as the Business Manager for Cobb County Senior Services. Additionally, he has held numerous managerial roles in the senior living industry. An Acworth resident, Maner holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia State University, and an MBA from Kennesaw State University.
“Kari and James both bring a depth of experience and leadership in non-profit and public service that will be a tremendous asset to our organization. They are professionals who have also shared their time and talent in our community and will continue to make a great impact for our Habitat families,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta.
About Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta
In the 34 years since its founding, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has built, renovated or repaired 546 homes in its service area — Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. In 2020 Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta embarked on its first Neighborhood Revitalization initiative in Austell, GA. More families can be served by responding to community aspirations with an expanded array of products, services and partnerships that empower residents to revive their neighborhoods and enhance their quality of life. By focusing on a specific neighborhood, quality of life improvements can be quantified, while creating a safe and stable community that connects neighbors to one another and nurtures the ties that sustain relationships. For More Information—www.habitatnwma.org
