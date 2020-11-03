Niche.com recently released its list of “2021 Best Schools” and Harvester has, once again, taken the top spot in Douglas County. Niche’s grades are calculated using public reviews and millions of data points, which undergo advanced algorithms and statistical analysis. The data points include standardized test scores and information from the Department of Education, the Private School Universe Survey, Common Core Data, and Civil Rights Data Collection among others. Niche’s research team combines its statistical data and compares it to industry standards. The final “report card” is designed to capture what a school is really like. Harvester’s overall report card grade is an A- for the 2020-2021 school year.
In addition to its Niche.com accolades, Harvester students have recently won first place in a state science competition, had a student elected to a state-level leadership position in Beta Club, had three students win awards in a southeastern art and writing contest, won second place in a state art competition, won a middle school regional geography competition, and competed at the state tournament for varsity volleyball.
For the 2018-2019 school year, Harvester Christian Academy had the highest SAT and ACT scores in Douglas County and exceeded the state and national averages. Over 90% of Harvester's students are on-track to receive the HOPE Scholarship, more than double the state average. Harvester's class of 2020 consisted of 28 students who received over $2.8 million in scholarships, not including HOPE, and 100% were accepted to college — typically to the students’ first-choice college. Compare that to public schools whose classes receive an average of $4 million in scholarships but have more than 10 times the number of graduates and Harvester becomes an amazing value as well.
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade students in Douglasville, Georgia. Harvester Christian Academy seniors garner over $2 million in college scholarships annually and 100% are accepted into college. With art, music, and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.