Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently announced The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $250,000 grant to provide 10 critical home repairs for Veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties; as well as a $50,000 grant for an upcoming Veteran house build in the city of Douglasville.
“The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to Veterans allows these heroes to have better health and safety outcomes, and to live safely and age in place with dignity in the homes they love,” says Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “The Home Depot Foundation is a perfect example of community partners collaborating to improve quality of life measures.”
In addition, the repairs reduce the number of 911 calls for those that have fallen due to unsafe or inaccessible homes, improve health outcomes by ensuring more homes are free of wood rot, mold, and protection from the elements; improve community beautification by replacing old roofs, porches, railings, and siding; and improve overall mental health and wellness as many of these individuals are isolated and lack contact and support.
Habitat critical repair projects done from the 2022 Foundation grant have included roof, porch, window, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, HVAC replacements, plus many safety and accessibility upgrades like wheelchair ramps, and bathroom and doorway openings.
About The Home Depot Foundation
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
About Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta:
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.