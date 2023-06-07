Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently announced The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $250,000 grant to provide 10 critical home repairs for Veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties; as well as a $50,000 grant for an upcoming Veteran house build in the city of Douglasville.

“The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to Veterans allows these heroes to have better health and safety outcomes, and to live safely and age in place with dignity in the homes they love,” says Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “The Home Depot Foundation is a perfect example of community partners collaborating to improve quality of life measures.”