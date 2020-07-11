Many gardeners believe that the Sourwood Tree (Oxydendrum arboreum) was named that because the wood of the tree is sour. In truth, it was named that because the leaves taste sour. Sourwood leaves are edible, either raw or cooked, and they have a rather acidic flavor. Other names for the tree are the sorrel tree or lily of the valley tree.
Sourwoods are one of the first trees to leaf out in the spring and one of the first to show fall color—and show fall color they do. Colors from pale yellow to orange/red and purple peek out from the edge of woods or fence lines as early as September. Its vibrant colors can out-red the maples! Its leaves are waxy and mildly serrated, growing up to 8 or 9 inches long and up to 3-4 inches wide.
Unlike other flowering trees, the Sourwood tree blooms in the early summer. The greater the exposure to sun, the more likely the tree will bloom. The bell-shaped white flowers hang out on the edges of trees like a lady drying her nails. Bees buzz the blooms, seeking the sweet nectar responsible for Sourwood honey. Sourwood honey is most prized by beekeepers.
The flower stems give rise to dry capsules which contrast well with the red fall color. The capsules are small, but the tree is spread by the seeds enclosed in the capsules. Seeds can be germinated by sowing in moist soil or peat moss.
Although horticulturists describe the tree as straight and slender, Sourwood trees along the Nature Trail behind the Douglas County Courthouse all seem to be bent or misshapen, sometimes drooping over the trail. Sourwood trees are difficult to transplant from the woods, but some tree nurseries carry a couple of newer cultivars. The trees grow slowly but may reach up to 60 feet high in nature.
Like many other native trees, the Sourwood tree can be found growing in acidic soil, on wooded and rocky slopes. They are fairly low maintenance trees with only fall webworms becoming a problem. Like many other native plants and trees, Sourwood has a number of medicinal purposes. Before trying any, be certain you have correctly identified the tree. Past uses have been to chew the bark for mouth ulcers, to make a tea from the leaves for a sedative for the nerves, and to chew the leaves for dry mouth. Early colonists used the tree to brew a tonic, adding it to water or whiskey. Young leaves have been used as in salads because of their acidic taste (like sorrel).
No matter what your use is of the Sourwood tree, it is a delight to see, regardless of the season!
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com
