On Nov. 29, JC Freedom House had another successful annual banquet which was supported by the whole community.
It was made possible by event sponsors Synovus Bank and GreyStone Power along with many others. Douglas County elected officials and many others supported the annual event.
Rousing speeches were provided by Sonya Compton Solicitor General Douglas County, JC Freedom House CEO Marigold Edwards, Kelli Penn and Onica Leslie.
Laughter was provided by comic and event host Paul Zachos.
JC Freedom House is a powerhouse for good in Douglas County. In 2020 alone it provided services to 624 individuals going through crisis including domestic violence or for those needing other forms of support. This represented a one third increase on the previous year. Douglas County proclaimed November 2021 Women in Crisis Awareness month in honor of their work. They receive great community support and the CEO, Marigold Edwards, was named Georgia Outstanding Citizen by the Georgia House of Representatives. With the continued help of the community JC Freedom House plans to expand services and support for those in need in 2022.
Visit jcfreedomhouse.com/donate to become a supporter.
