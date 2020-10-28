SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Chapel Hill High student Michael Jean Pierre was recently named the recipient of the 2019-20 Robert M. Ichter Character Scholarship.
Jean Pierre received $1,000 and a plaque from former longtime Douglas County teacher Kim Eldredge.
Eldredge said she and her brothers have awarded the scholarship for the last 20 years in their father’s memory.
“Our intention is to award a student who has been identified by my family and school personnel as having the friendliness, courtesy, and strength of character that we so admired in my father,” Eldredge said.
Eldredge said the concept of character is a difficult thing to describe because it encompasses so many things.
“Character is not merely good manners or practicing good habits, instead it is a commitment to integrity, honesty, and goodness,” she said.
Chapel Hill cross country coach Kelly Williams said Jean Pierre is one of her favorite students and that he is polite and well-rounded.
Williams said Jean Pierre values education and hard work. He was a three-year letterman in track, one-year letterman in soccer and a four-year letterman in cross country.
She said he was an “honor student who was first to school and last to leave practice.”
She said he always made sure his teammates and coaches were OK and that his teammates had transportation. And she said he is a very good and insightful communicator.
Williams added that she admired how he handled himself and anything that came his way.
“So Michael, an ancient king once wrote: ‘Instill love into all the world, for a good character is what is remembered.’ These words bear the same truth today. So, congratulations — to a fine human being and I challenge you to continue to instill love into the world and to remind people that it only takes a moment to be friendly and courteous,” Eldredge said.
In addition to the check and individual plaque, Jean Pierre’s name will be placed on a plaque to remain at the school.
