Jones-Wynn

Pictured from left to right: Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Choir, Ellen and Scott McBrayer with twins Allie and Reese McBrayer with Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, Speaker Austin Williams, Tyler Sweat with Highview Church, and Dana Jones Wynn with Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.

 Jones-Wynn/Special

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the 35th Annual Villa Rica Community Easter Sunrise Service was held at 7 a.m. at The MILL amphitheater in Downtown Villa Rica.

The event was hosted by Meadowbrook Memory Gardens and Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, in partnership with Highview Church.

