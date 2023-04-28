On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the 35th Annual Villa Rica Community Easter Sunrise Service was held at 7 a.m. at The MILL amphitheater in Downtown Villa Rica.
The event was hosted by Meadowbrook Memory Gardens and Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, in partnership with Highview Church.
The keynote speaker for the event was Austin Williams from the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. The famous Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Choir also made a musical appearance.
The event provided a community gathering for individuals to celebrate the Easter holiday and enjoy a spiritual message from the keynote speaker, as well as beautiful music from the choir.
