Douglas County is once again set to host its annual Spring Shredding event on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The drive-through-only event will be held in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse located at 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville, Georgia from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Motorists will be allowed to enter the courthouse’s parking lot through the west entrance beginning at 9:00 a.m. They will then be directed via signage to the shredding staging area to participate in the event.
Residents are encouraged to bring their old tax records, financial reports, private documents, and old personal documents for safe disposal in one of several on-site bank-quality shredding trucks. The event is free and open to the public. There is a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle.
The event is hosted by the ‘Keep Douglas County Beautiful’ arm of Douglas County’s Office of Constituent Services. The goal is to promote recycling to protect the environment and to aid consumers in safeguarding themselves from identity theft.
For more information on the event, citizens can contact Image Stewart at 770-309-1212.
