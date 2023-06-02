Douglas County is once again set to host its annual Spring Shredding event on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The drive-through-only event will be held in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse located at 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville, Georgia from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Motorists will be allowed to enter the courthouse’s parking lot through the west entrance beginning at 9:00 a.m. They will then be directed via signage to the shredding staging area to participate in the event.

