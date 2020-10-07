Kiwanis Officers

Pictured are 2020-21 Kiwanis Club of Douglas County officers who will be in charge of running the club business next year. From left to right is Bill Braswell, Treasurer; Elaine Stone, Secretary; Becky Gibson, Immediate Past President; Trent Wilson, President; Courtney Arndt, Assistant Secretary.

 Courtesy of Kiwanis Club

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is an organization that works to provide assistance to families and organizations in need.

The local club has just completed it’s 48th year helping those in need. Everyone in the Kiwanis Club works to raise money for various programs such as Kids Christmas and Special Olympics. Donations are made to local organizations such as A Gift of Love, Operation Christmas, Douglas County School System, scholarships to Key Clubbers from the seven Key Clubs which the club sponsors and many other programs.

The installation of new officers was held on Friday, Sept. 19, which is the last meeting of the 2019-20 Year. Several individuals were also recognized for their outstanding work.