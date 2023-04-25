The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County was honored to recognize students at their last meeting from Chapel Hill High School who attended the Key Club Convention in March where Club Advisor Rhiannon Sims was presented the S. Michael Goss Outstanding Faculty Advisor Award.
Students who received awards were Layla Sims, Second Place for Club T-Shirt Award; Dwight Banks received Second Place for Digital Club Poster Award; Nahimma Guerrier received First Place for Non-Digital Club Award.
The Key Club received First Place for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home Fundraising Award and Key Club International Single Service Award — Silver Division First Place.
Two additional students were selected to serve on the State District Board of Trustees. Lorelei Sims was selected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Division Three and Abigail Morris was selected as District Membership Growth and Retention Committee Chair.
Student Alexys Fugate was also presented the 2022-2023 Georgia District Mel Hayden Student Leadership Medallion for outstanding leadership in the Division.
