Kiwanis

Students from the Chapel Hill High School Key Club were recognized at a recent Kiwanis Club meeting.

 Elaine Stone/Special

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County was honored to recognize students at their last meeting from Chapel Hill High School who attended the Key Club Convention in March where Club Advisor Rhiannon Sims was presented the S. Michael Goss Outstanding Faculty Advisor Award.

Students who received awards were Layla Sims, Second Place for Club T-Shirt Award; Dwight Banks received Second Place for Digital Club Poster Award; Nahimma Guerrier received First Place for Non-Digital Club Award.

