The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County recently donated 62 boxes for the homeless to the United Way Shoebox Project. The Chapel Hill High School Key Club, under the direction of Lydia Blakey, made a great contribution to the Kiwanis Club shoeboxes. They decorated their boxes with inspiring messages. The boxes were delivered by Bill Braswell, Kiwanis Club treasurer, and Trent Wilson, Kiwanis Club president.