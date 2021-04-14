The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County recently donated 62 boxes for the homeless to the United Way Shoebox Project. The Chapel Hill High School Key Club, under the direction of Lydia Blakey, made a great contribution to the Kiwanis Club shoeboxes. They decorated their boxes with inspiring messages. The boxes were delivered by Bill Braswell, Kiwanis Club treasurer, and Trent Wilson, Kiwanis Club president.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- City awards contract for Highway 5 study
- Gravley: 'A big win for public safety'; Bill provides for first responders who suffer health events after work-related activity
- Two Lithia Springs residents charged with shoplifting
- Delta Community opens new Douglasville branch
- Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines amid blood-clot cases
- Stevenson earns All-American status in gymnastics
- University System of Georgia holding the line on tuition
- Oconee County ranks tops in Georgia for small businesses
Most Popular
Articles
- Robinson tells BOC chair she’s ‘no Democrat'; Coroner's salary causes rift at Tuesday's meeting
- Man dies in early morning house fire Sunday
- Caregiver charged with taking guitars, guns
- Cooper: Col. Sam Tate: Georgia's Marble King
- Regal Cinemas at Arbor Place set to reopen May 7
- Over 1,000 food boxes to Douglasville residents
- Areh named VP of operations at Douglas County Chamber
- Man charged with robbery of Villa Rica restaurant
- Villa Rica teen charged with hit and run
- Man charged with assault after hit-and-run accident
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.