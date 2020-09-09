Lt. Sweat speaks to Kiwanians about safe driving, active shooters

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County held their first September Meeting on Friday, Sept. 4 at the Chapel Hill Golf Club. Lt. Susan Sweat of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the speaker. She is very proud of her lighted Kiwanis Pen. In speaking to the club, she covered several items one was the Combined Accident Reduction Efforts (C.A.R.E.) Program.
The C.A.R.E. Program offers both parent and student training as the teen enters their driving years. The program uses classroom instruction combined with driving skills, low-speed skid-car practice and a driving simulator to give teens a well rounded look at the skills and knowledge needed for safer driving.
She also spoke briefly on C.R.A.S.E. (Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events) which provides a common-sense approach and best practice techniques to help citizens understand and process the worst-case scenarios that we hope we never have.
There are also several other classes the Sheriff’s Office teaches on safety, handgun training, Self Defense for Women, etc.
If you are interested in possibly taking one of these classes, contact Susan Sweat at 770-920-7138.
