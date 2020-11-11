SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Virginia Lynch celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 17 with family and friends at the Olive Tree Restaurant in Villa Rica.
Lynch was born in Detroit, Michigan, where she and her husband operated Lynch’s Pest Control for many years. It is notable that she was the first female entomologist in the state of Michigan. She has lived in Douglasville for the past 13 years.
Lynch enjoys getting up and seeing the sunshine every day. She has a positive insight on life and is grateful for her many years. Her mother lived to 103.
She enjoy crossword puzzles, dining with family and friends, watching TV, riding in the car and an occasional Yuengling. She belongs to Trinity Anglican church and Fr. Jim Cheetham said the blessing for her party.
When asked the secret of making it to 100, she said, “Just make it to 99 and then put the pedal to the metal and you’ll make it.”
