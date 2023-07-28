Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers recently announced the addition of Amy McCoy. In a release, Better Homes calls McCoy a “highly respected and dedicated real estate broker.”
With a track record as a Fair Housing advocate and a commitment to expanding housing opportunities for all, McCoy has emerged as a sought-after professional in the industry, Better Homes and Gardens said in a release.
Her decision to join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers comes after being pursued by multiple franchise companies.
As the new vice chair of Federal Financing and Housing Policy with the National Association of REALTORS, McCoy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the complex landscape of housing policies, according to the release.
Her selection for the role was a result of her “remarkable achievements” in Douglasville and other surrounding counties in metropolitan Atlanta, as well as her contributions to the state of Georgia, the agency said.
Recognized as one of the brightest rising stars in the 2022 National Association of Realtors Leadership Academy, McCoy joins an exclusive group of only 300 alums out of the 1.6 million Realtor Members.
Driven by her passion for inclusiveness and diversity, McCoy has chosen to align herself with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, a company that has been serving the Atlanta area for over 40 years, the agency said.
In her own words, she explains, “Many companies talk about doing more to show inclusiveness and diversity, but behind closed doors reflect no actions or, at least, not in the way I expect to happen. I didn’t want that.”
McCoy’s decision to join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers stems from her desire to leverage her resources for the benefit of her clients, ensuring they receive the utmost support while celebrating her authentic self, according to the release.
McCoy’s commitment to continuous professional growth is evident in her recent completion of a certification program with Cornell University, the agency said.
Moreover, she recently graduated alongside elected officials, business and community leaders as part of the esteemed graduating class of the 2023 Leadership Douglas program.
These achievements exemplify her unwavering dedication to personal and professional development, which will undoubtedly translate into exceptional service for her clients at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, the agency said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amy McCoy to our team,” said Lena Rosales, Douglasville Office Manager at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers. “She is a continuous Multi-Million Dollar producing agent. Her outstanding expertise, advocacy for fair housing, and unwavering commitment to her clients make her a perfect fit for our company. Amy’s values align seamlessly with our own, and her addition to our team further strengthens our commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the real estate industry.”
