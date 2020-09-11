STEEL pic

The Men of S.T.E.E.L. Mentoring Program for boys presented a $500 scholarship Aug. 7 to Roki Roby for his participation in the Men Of S.T.E.E.L. Mentoring program. Roby is a graduating senior from Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County. He plans to attend Gwinnett College. The Men of S.T.E.E.L Mentoring Program is for boys 10-19 years of age. The group’s goal is to foster a commitment to young men that promotes pro-social friendships, develop strong interpersonal and reasoning skills to reinforce a sense of hope for their future while motivating them to become Strong — Tenacious — Educated — and Empowered — Leaders (S.T.E.E.L). For more information contact the Men Of S.T.E.E.L at 470-485-3950 or email info@menofsteelga.org. Pictured in the foreground is Tom Faulk, program director and mentor for Roki Roby. In the background is Donahue Redmond, president, and Roki Roby.

 Submitted photo