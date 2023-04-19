At the March 20 Board of Education meeting, the Douglas County School System recognized its middle school basketball champions.
Chapel Hill Middle School celebrated three champions on the night, as their seventh grade boys team, seventh grade girls team, and eighth grade boys teams were all recognized as county tournament champions.
Factory Shoals Middle School’s eighth grade girls team was also recognized for their county championship.
The CHMS seventh grade boys team includes William Pass, Amir Jackson, Travis Scott, Elijah Jasmin, Andrew Lattimore, Mason Turner, Jabari Walthour, Ares Cosey, Caleb Julien, Grayson Barnett, Kenneth Reed, Tyson Blair, Terrence Brandon, and Head Coach Adrian Marcus.
The CHMS eighth grade boys team includes Tyanthony Blair, Milton Henry, Tyson Jenkins, Alex Knighton, Chase Lumpkin, Amare McKinley, Elijah Redmond, Jason Smith, Josiah Thames, Marley Thomas, Chase Whitehead, and Head Coach Patrick Brennan.
The seventh grade girls team includes Kendall Copeland, Madison Gibson, Mikayla Gibson, K’maria Hill, Serenity Jennings, Kimberly Matthews, London McClure, Jaida Stamper, Emoni Turkvant, Paris Wilson, Aaliyah Young, and Head Coach Alexandria Fore.
The Board of Education also recognized the eighth grade girls basketball team from Factory Shoals Middle School for their tournament win. The eighth grade girls team includes Brianna Battle, Jae’lah Whyte, Devin Furgess, Katelyn Cherry, Yasira Cooper, Myra Wilson, A’mya Evans, Emory Pitts, Armoni Butler, Khayla Butcher, JaStarri Morris, and Gabrielle Adams, Head Coach: Reginald Pearson, Assistant Coach Carl Moore, Assistant Coach Waqueisha Tenny, and Manager Jaylen Pittman.
