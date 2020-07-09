On Friday, audiences will be welcomed back to Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen after its mandated COVID-19 closure for a concert by return-performer Exile.
This year, Exile marks its 57th year as a band, making it America’s longest running band, said keyboardist Marlon Hargis. In 1963, the Kentucky group started their career playing clubs around their home town. In 1978, Exile jumped into Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Kiss You All Over.” The tune sold 5 million copies around the world and became one of the iconic tunes of the Pop era.
“Actually, the song later showed up in films like ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Employee of the Month,’ ‘Zookeeper,’ ‘Wildhogs,’ and the 7th episode of ‘Mindhunter’ from Netflix,” Hargis said. “In the early 1980’s, we decided to enter the country genre. One of the reasons for going to Nashville was the fact that band members J.P. Pennington and Sonny LeMaire are excellent songwriters.”
Songs like “Take Me Down,” and “The Closer You Get” were written for Exile but were eventually recorded by Alabama. “One of the bandmembers wrote a well-known tune, “When She Cries,” for Restless Heart and “A Beautiful Mess” for Diamond Rio,” added Hargis.
In the 1980s, the tune, “Heart and Soul,” was first recorded by Exile before becoming a big hit for the Rock/Pop group, Huey Lewis and the News.
In the 80s, Exile members kept writing songs that made them one of the top country groups of the decade. Three consecutive albums poured out 10 singles that landed at the top of the charts. Exile received 13 award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. In 1990, guitarist and singer/songwriter J. P. Pennington, (one of the first musicians in the group) took a hiatus from Exile and recorded some solo albums with some chart success. Then, in the 1990s, Pennington organized a new version of Exile. From that time on, the band has released several live LPs and a Christmas album, “Wrapped Up in Your Arms for Christmas” in 2016.
Exile has been performing at Grand Ole Opry since 2018 and fans have been excited to have the group back in town. A few years ago, the group was given the honor of being inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Pennington was recognized by BMI as Writer of the Year, and he was named one of the Top Songwriters of the Century.
Through many years, member changes and other shifts, the group has endured and continues to fill venues. Exile is one of those bands that work hard on stage to make the audience happy.
“I think that’s the reason we have stayed together,” Hargis said. “We’ve had faith through the good times and the lean periods through the years. When we get on stage, that’s our favorite time together. At times, we were close to starving, but somehow we came out.”
Exile and opening act, Jim Wood Band, will be at Mill Town Music Hall at Friday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 770-537-6455 or online at www.milltown musichall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.