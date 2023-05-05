The Douglas County Chamber earlier this week announced the speakers for the May Executives Unplugged Luncheon event — Gary Miller, CEO of GreyStone Power Corporation and Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South.
These two dynamic leaders will engage in a powerful dialogue around innovation, leading with purpose, making life better and being a fuel for good. The event will take place at 11:45 a.m. on May 17th at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Greiner has over 20 years of experience working in the energy industry, with a focus on the competitive natural gas and electricity sectors. Through organic growth and four strategic acquisitions, Gas South has grown its sales volumes by 20x since its founding in 2006.
Miller has been employed through GreyStone since 1991 and formerly served as vice president of financial services. GreyStone Power Corporation is a member-owned electric cooperative dedicated to providing you with a reliable electricity service at the lowest possible rates.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “The DC Chamber is excited to showcase two phenomenal leaders not only in Douglas, but in the Metro Atlanta region! Gary and Kevin have been recognized for their leadership on a national level and as industry partners, showcase our vision to be a place where partnerships thrive- you will not want to miss this event!
The Executives Unplugged Luncheon events are open to the public. The cost to attend in person is $25 for Investors, $35 for Introductory Members and $45 for general admission.
Registration is available online at www.douglascountygeorgia.com. For more information about this event series, contact the Chamber on 770.942.5022.
