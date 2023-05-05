The Douglas County Chamber earlier this week announced the speakers for the May Executives Unplugged Luncheon event — Gary Miller, CEO of GreyStone Power Corporation and Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South.

These two dynamic leaders will engage in a powerful dialogue around innovation, leading with purpose, making life better and being a fuel for good. The event will take place at 11:45 a.m. on May 17th at the Douglasville Conference Center.

