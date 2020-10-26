Morgan receives District 5 Outstanding Programmer Award

Jessica Morgan is a five-year employee of the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department and is a 2015 graduate of Georgia Southern University.
Her specialty is in the area of Therapeutics and Special Olympics programming.
The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA), the professional organization in which the department is a member, recently named Morgan as the recipient of the District 5 Outstanding Programmer Award.
A banquet was held at the Cherokee Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21 where Morgan received the award from her previous supervisor, Tracie Ivey. Morgan was selected from a group of 32 agency members and a competitive group of programmers from across the district.
Morgan is an asset to the department and the community as she works diligently to deliver quality programs tailored to the individual with special needs. These programs greatly impact individuals by helping to promote independence, improve social and leisure skills, develop cognitive growth, and encourage physical involvement, so participants achieve a more holistic quality of life.
Being a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist and a PATH certified therapeutic riding instructor, along with a partnership with Exodus Ranch has enabled Morgan to apply her knowledge in the development of an Equine Therapy Program. She is also the coach of the Douglas County Special Olympics Equestrian team. These members are from the local community and compete in local horse shows as well as in the Special Olympics State Horse Show.
Jessica’s many hours of preparation and coordination, along with her undeniable passion for work in this field has led to much growth in the activities offered through the recreation department. These include sports programs, arts and crafts, Camp DOUG Summer Program, game days, model car groups, humor therapy groups, field trips, and many others.
We as a department would be remiss if we didn’t also recognize the Douglas County Therapeutics Board members over the years who have and also continue to contribute many volunteer hours to help the growth of the programs. This partnership along with many others have been instrumental in getting our local programs recognized across the state.
For more information about the local Special Olympics or Therapeutic Programs, please contact Jessica at jmorgan@co.douglas.ga.us.
