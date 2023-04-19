Mt. Carmel kindergarten student, Amelia Sunu, had a special surprise last week as she and her classmates found out that she was the Metro RESA winner for her Young Georgia Authors writing submission.
Sunu's piece entitled '”The Lemon" deserved a sweet (not sour) treat from Crumbl Cookies and balloons fit for the skilled writer that she is. Next, Sunu will compete at the state level of the competition.
Superintendent Trent North shared, "We are incredibly grateful to Amelia and our other Young Georgia Author competition winners, who bravely put their dreams, thoughts, and ideas into words. Their work fills us with joy and pride. We are proud to be a part of their journey as they develop their writing skills and share their stories of the world around them."
Not only will Sunu be recognized for her achievements at next Monday's Board meeting, but all of the district's YGA winners will be honored.
