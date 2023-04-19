MCES Writing

Mt. Carmel kindergarten student, Amelia Sunu, was named the Metro RESA winner for her Young Georgia Authors writing submission.

 DCSS/Special

Mt. Carmel kindergarten student, Amelia Sunu, had a special surprise last week as she and her classmates found out that she was the Metro RESA winner for her Young Georgia Authors writing submission.

Sunu's piece entitled '”The Lemon" deserved a sweet (not sour) treat from Crumbl Cookies and balloons fit for the skilled writer that she is. Next, Sunu will compete at the state level of the competition.

Trending Videos