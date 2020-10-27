SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County recently announced the winners of the National Juried Arts Show. From the voice of the viewers, the exhibit has outdone itself again as each year outdoes the last with talent and diversity.
The winners were awarded cash prizes at the opening reception on Sept. 3.
First place was awarded to Michael Sawecki for his illuminous painting “What Our Dreams Might be Worth.”
Second place was awarded to Richard Clark for his watercolor “The Cotton Picker’s Daughter.”
Third place was awarded to Ann Cockerill for her landscape “Summer Weeds.”
And Honorable Mention was awarded to Mun Okkyu Duffie for her sculptural “Korean Agriculture Music.”
The Mary Anne Carney award, presented by the Douglas County Art Guild, was awarded to Beth Blackwell Cullen for her oil painted “Peonies.”
The NJAS exhibit, which was on display through Sept. 25, featured almost 90 works of art by almost 50 artists in various media.
Don Hall used Urethane Enamel to airbrush his striking “Reliquary” and “Flipskill Game.”
Photographers showcased a variety of photos and digitally-altered photos, such as Karen Cox’s “Under the Stars,” and Nicolette Dunn’s “Exploding in Place,” Mathew Courtney’s “Sandwave,” and Crystal Berry’s “Symmetry.”
There were stained glass scenes hanging in the windows by Robert Henkiel, glasswork landscapes standing tall by Elizabeth Mobley, traditional Korean brushstrokes, and abstractions of various sorts.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
