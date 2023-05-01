Nesbitt

South Douglas Elementary School Counselor Anna Nesbitt has been named the Douglas County School System’s District Counselor of the Year. Nesbitt is pictured with Principal Brad Corbett and Superintendent Trent North.

 DCSS/Special

The Douglas County School System has named South Douglas Elementary School Counselor Anna Nesbitt District Counselor of the Year. The district wide recognition honors the DCSS counselor who demonstrates exceptional dedication to students and the school counseling profession.

Nesbitt has been a school counselor for 17 years, including 10 years at Holly Springs Elementary School. She believes that developing an effective comprehensive counseling program is critical to school success.

