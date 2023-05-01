The Douglas County School System has named South Douglas Elementary School Counselor Anna Nesbitt District Counselor of the Year. The district wide recognition honors the DCSS counselor who demonstrates exceptional dedication to students and the school counseling profession.
Nesbitt has been a school counselor for 17 years, including 10 years at Holly Springs Elementary School. She believes that developing an effective comprehensive counseling program is critical to school success.
To support students, Nesbitt believes in creating a positive and supportive learning environment.
“We are working to build the best program possible to support students and our school,” she explains. Nesbitt continues by adding she believes that school counseling is so special because it is full of rewards that come in all shapes and sizes.
South Douglas Principal Brad Corbett supports Nesbitt and her work with students. “Mrs. Nesbitt shows superior school counselor attributes every day at South Douglas. She provides relevant learning experiences for our students in academic achievement, career development, and social/emotional growth,” he explains. “Mrs. Nesbitt leads by example. She is a positive role model for all of our students and teachers.”
Nesbitt will now compete for the title of Georgia School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year.
