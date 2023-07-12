NEW GRASS

On July 22, this Atlanta-based “newgrass” group DejaBlue Grass Band will be bringing their eclectic musical mashup to Villa Rica, as the second free concert of the summer season gets underway.

Bluegrass, with its old timey sound of mandolin and banjo, has met the 21st century, thanks to groups like the DejaBlue Grass Band.

