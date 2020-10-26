Special to the Sentinel
Yvonne Byars, PMP, has been named to the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. She is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and Salesforce Certified Administrator with more than 25 years of experience in corporate and non-profit organizations, including a progressive career at Procter & Gamble. She is high performing leader, global strategic thinker and implementor of numerous high-profile global projects.
Byars’ has been with MUST Ministries since 2017, and has served as Senior Director, MUST Neighborhood Pantry program and Salesforce Project Manager. The past three years of her professional career were devoted to serving neighbors in need as Senior Director of the Neighborhood Pantry program at MUST Ministries and project manager. She increased the number of pantries by 100% enabling the organization to serve more than 20K clients and distribute one million pounds of food to at-risk students and families. She led a successful implementation of the Salesforce non-profit cloud base system for more than 100 users and volunteers.
Currently she is the Chair-elect, Cobb Executive Women, Committee Member, Cobb Chamber Diversity & Inclusion Program, and mentor for the Next Generation Mentoring Program. She has served as the President of the Project Management Institute (PMI) Atlanta Chapter, the 4th largest chapter globally, the Atlanta City Chair, Walker’s Legacy, and Chairwoman Board of Directors, H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Be Empowered). She has a B.S. in Business Administration from Urbana University and is a graduate of Leadership Cobb.
“We are thrilled to have someone the stature of Yvonne joining our board. She is a well-known non-profit and corporate professional who has shared her talent and dedication to successfully serve families in our community for many years,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta. “We look forward to having her expertise and passion as we continue to serve the housing-challenged in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.”
“I am honored to serve as a board member for Habitat for Humanity. The mission and principals are aligned with my personal beliefs and passion of promoting dignity and hope for families, said Byars. “I look forward to making a difference in our communities while helping to move the mission forward.”
