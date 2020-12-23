SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Optimist Club (DCOC) has been supporting local efforts to make a merrier Christmas for the County’s children for several years. However, with masks hiding loving smiles, and social distancing making warm hugs far and few between for many children, experiencing the magic of Christmas has never been more important.
In keeping with its commitment to make the world brighter for children, the DCOC continued its annual participation in Operation Christmas Douglas County, donating a check of $150 for gifts.
Paramount also was the need to continue its support to the Douglas County Adoptive and Foster Care Association to which the club donated $610 in gift cards.
Diane Connors club president noted, “With all that is going on now, it is so important that our children get to enjoy some of the goodness that Christmas brings to mind. We hope our donations can be a part of what makes Christmas magical for our kids.”
While the Christmas giving closes out what has been a busy year for DCOC, the club now turns its attention to 2021’s projects when it will launch in January its second annual “Diapers and Wipes” drive to support infants and small children in local Foster Care. From there the club will follow the progressive program agenda only recently presented by Connors.
Due to the pandemic the DCOC meets via teleconference every third Thursday and persons interested in joining should contact Connors to leave a message at 770-947-1975.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.