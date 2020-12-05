Pandemic Pals: FBLA members at NMHS, DCHS send letters to nursing home residents

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
New Manchester High School and Douglas County High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members wrote touching letters and notes for Georgia nursing home residents.
Students learned how to properly format letters and used these lessons to send warm letters to nursing home residents seeking pen pals. The “Pandemic Pal” service project is one of the many ways that these students are giving back during this holiday season.
When asked what she liked most about this project, the New Manchester High School FBLA Chapter President Cameron Brown said: “I think that giving back to the community is essential, especially during these trying times. I hope that these letters put smiles on the faces of those who receive them”
Hard copies of the letters and cards were mailed in time for residents to enjoy them for Thanksgiving.
