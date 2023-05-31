The Fishing Derby returned to the lake at Deer Lick Park on Saturday, May 13, for the first time since the pandemic ended. Just a short way down the road at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, guests got to enjoy a Spring Luau that will have become an annual event by this time next year.

Each place welcomed at least 200 guests. Tammy Cochran, the community program coordinator, said that meant a more than 100% gain in participation at the Deer Lick event. When last held in 2019, 86 people went fishing.

