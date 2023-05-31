The Fishing Derby returned to the lake at Deer Lick Park on Saturday, May 13, for the first time since the pandemic ended. Just a short way down the road at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, guests got to enjoy a Spring Luau that will have become an annual event by this time next year.
Each place welcomed at least 200 guests. Tammy Cochran, the community program coordinator, said that meant a more than 100% gain in participation at the Deer Lick event. When last held in 2019, 86 people went fishing.
Part of the fun at the Derby came from catching fish, and part came from getting prizes — even if you caught nothing, because Ace Hardware donated a grill, Academy Sports and Hudson’s Hickory House each donated gift cards, and the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center gave out a certificate for a year’s free swimming at the facility.
People eligible for prizes at the Derby included some age-based groups who got a trophy for some winning angling skills. Maximus Pathammavong won in the 5 — 6-year-old group, Elianna Draughn took home the prize for the 7-8-year-olds, Dylan Thomas won in the 9-10-year-old category, and June Scott captured the prize for the Seniors division.
About the time that the first guests began to bait their hooks at Deer Lick, Ryan Lister, the Aquatic Superintendent at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, and Kenny Mbagwu, the Program Coordinator, checked and re-checked that all was ready to go for their organization’s first ever Spring Luau — something that they definitely plan to repeat next year.
People from the community took advantage of the beautiful day to attend this event. A staff member greeted each person, and gave the participant a flowered garland while island music played in the background and the scent of barbeque wafted on the breeze.
Tons of free fun greeted the attendees — including time to swim in the Center’s huge pool. There really was something for everyone and all ages — a rock-climbing wall, a 9-hole mini golf course, two water slides, and an inflatable obstacle course.
One woman said, “This is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. The weather is perfect, I’m with my family, and my kids have thanked me over and over again for bringing them to this luau.”
Ryan said that it feels great to provide free events like this to the community, and that everyone is so appreciative. He said that people really enjoyed all of the activities offered — not only from the facility, but from the Douglas County Parks and Rec Department as a whole.
Please stay tuned, because much more family fun will be available for the community as the year passes. Everyone can stay up to date at our Facebook page, Douglas County Parks and Recreation, or on Instagram, @douglascountyparksandrec.
