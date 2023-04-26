The big news about the Douglas County Parks and Rec Spring Fling was just that — it was big! More than 1,000 people attended the carnival-like event at Clinton Nature Preserve on Saturday, April 22.
Tammy Cochran, the Community Program Coordinator, said that this family day easily had 650% more people than any other program in recent memory.
All ages and each generation found something to do during the fun day at the 200-acre park at the western edge of Douglas County. Visitors could stop by a petting zoo, climb a rock wall, and watch a lady on stilts juggling bowling pins.
Congregants from the nearby Ephesus Baptist Church set up a table and passed out more than 800 bottles of water to attendees at the event, as well as 700 popsicles.
The Douglas County Animal Shelter brought along 10 available dogs, and two of this group left to go to new homes because someone adopted them.
Then there were the rides and activities. People could choose between Turbo Tubs — a truly popular choice among families, an Arctic Swing that had ten bench seats, and the Meltdown — a combination of an open bouncy house and an obstacle course. By far, the Meltdown proved to be the most popular attraction among the visitors’ options.
The Hud Truck, connected with the popular downtown restaurant, Hudson’s Hickory House, remained so busy all day long that they sold out of almost everything.
Ronez Holcomb from H B Amazing Faces and Custom Designs kept working 30 minutes past the time that he had agreed to stay because people were still in line waiting for him to complete his artistic magic on them before they left.
Cochran said that she plans to do even more for the 2024 Spring Fling because this year’s inaugural event proved to be such a remarkable success.
