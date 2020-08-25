Latest e-Edition
- BOC to vote on tax hike Wednesday
- Local author writes about sports history of his Virginia hometown
- Local woman sentenced for trafficking Cobb minor
- Labor Day events, 'Best of Both' festival called off
- Paying tribute to Miss Mary
- County to launch revamped website Sept. 8
- Public Records 8-25
- Family member weighs skipping out on traditional gatherings
- DCSS investigating Facebook comments disparaging Trump supporters; Hayes says she was hacked
- Woman charged with posing as nurse
- BOC makes cuts to lessen tax increase
- Estes makes plea for masks after dad dies from COVID-19; Councilman says father got disease from asymptomatic carrier
- DCSS announces plan to reopen schools after Labor Day
- County still in ‘threshold’ for a mask mandate
- Kindergarten enrollment down in Douglas amid COVID-19
- Mary Bethke Harper
- Miller: Douglasville should revisit mask ordinance
- Deadline to appeal property assessments extended to Aug. 27
