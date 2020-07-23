Douglasville Parks & Recreation is now offering a Pedal Pushers bike rental program at Hunter Park.
The Pedal Pushers program allows park visitors the opportunity to rent bikes and ride throughout Hunter Park on a mapped course. All bike paths are on paved surfaces and offer a beginner and experienced rider trail.
Bike rental rates are $12 per hour per person with an extra $5 charge each hour after that. For two bikes, it is $20 for the first hour and a $5 charge for each rider every hour thereafter.
Helmets are not available for rent, but the city encourages all riders to wear a helmet. Those who choose not to bring their own helmets must sign a helmet waiver.
