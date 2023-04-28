Georgia 4-H Project SAFE uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills. Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) provides youth a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills.

Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal. Trained volunteers lead clubs in BB, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, 22 Rifle, Shotgun and Archery in over 110 counties.

