Georgia 4-H Project SAFE uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills. Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) provides youth a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills.
Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal. Trained volunteers lead clubs in BB, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, 22 Rifle, Shotgun and Archery in over 110 counties.
On April 22, 2023, a District Modified Trap Qualifier was held at the 4-H Shooting Range in Douglas County.
Over 70 youth from across the Northwest District competed for a chance to move on to the state competition held in Eatonton, GA on May 12-13, 2023. Middle school youth are required to hit 16 targets and high school youth are required to hit 20 targets at district to advance to the state competition.
Five Douglas County 4-H’ers competed in the Modified Trap Competition where 25 single, orange domed, clay targets are thrown, at random angles and elevation away from the shooter using an electric trap machine. The trap is set to throw targets not greater than 45 degrees left or right of the center of the trap (oscillating) and vertically 0-35 degrees (wobble). The trap will be located to the right of the 4-H’er and a dividing screen will be used to separate the 4-H’er and the trap. Douglas County 4-H’ers, Hunter Mixon and Ryder Mixon will advance the state competition.
