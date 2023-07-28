The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local nonprofit, faith-based charity is proud to announce sponsors for their 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser. Initial sponsors for the event include: Tanner Health System, Southwire, Bremen Primary Care, CareTrack, Christopher Arant, MD, FACC, William. T Calhoun DMD and Rhythm Communications. Sponsorship opportunities remain, as well as the ability to buy tables or tickets for attendance.

The family-friendly event will return on Sept. 7, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours, as well as food and beverage and a silent auction.