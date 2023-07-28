The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local nonprofit, faith-based charity is proud to announce sponsors for their 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser. Initial sponsors for the event include: Tanner Health System, Southwire, Bremen Primary Care, CareTrack, Christopher Arant, MD, FACC, William. T Calhoun DMD and Rhythm Communications. Sponsorship opportunities remain, as well as the ability to buy tables or tickets for attendance.
The family-friendly event will return on Sept. 7, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours, as well as food and beverage and a silent auction.
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances while raising much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing health and dental care to uninsured citizens of West Georgia.
“We continue to be blessed by the support of our yearly sponsors who contribute to our mission of providing medical and dental services to the underserved community,” said Eubanks. “Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors.”
The event will include a catered meal, a silent auction, and performances from a variety of local acts and guests can come at any point in the evening and enjoy this unique event. Featured Performers include but are not limited to:
• Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
• Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
• McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
• Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits, and improve their quality of life.
