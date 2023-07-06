TEMPLE — The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,500 grant from Southwire. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s new Better Health Program which will aid patients with diabetes and hypertension and provide vaccines for: flu shots, pneumonia shots, covid tests, strep test and flu tests.
Southwire is focused on supporting initiatives relating to human/community/social services, such as programs that serve underprivileged community members, youth programs, awareness for charitable causes, arts and culture, economic development, etc. Southwire’s goal is to align all charitable giving with their sustainability tenets which are centered around Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth. In general, organizations that Southwire supports benefit areas where Southwire team members live and work.
